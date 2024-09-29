Sultan Nazrin opens medical academies new building

PUTRAJAYA: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today opened the new building of the Medical Academies of Malaysia in Precinct 8 here today.

Also present were the wife of the prime minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali were also in attendance.

The building is the new home to the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (AMM) and its colleges as well as the Academy of Family Physicians of Malaysia.

The building will be the administrative centre for both academies as well as a nucleus for activities for medical specialist training in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, AMM in a statement said the building with its state-of-the-art facilities is poised to host a range of academic and scientific events, simulation activities, examinations, meetings and conferences to significantly enhance the capabilities, facilities and outreach of Malaysia’s medical fraternity.

“It houses the Academies Simulation and Education and Training Site (ASETS), with digitally integrated infrastructure to support specialist training through healthcare simulation and continuous professional development in alignment with the objectives of AMM.

“It also forms a part of the medical corridor of Putrajaya in which medical institutions are positioned. The building and the facilities planned inside are intended to raise the standards of medical practice and skills above the current level and to go beyond, with a vision to be on par with the world’s best,” the statement added.

The new building replaces the former Medical Academies building at Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, which was compulsorily acquired by the government in 2016.

Currently, there are 13 colleges under the umbrella of the AMM.