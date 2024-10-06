Syndicate using security company as front busted, drugs worth RM7.5 million seized

KAJANG: Police seized various drugs worth about RM7.5 million after busting a drug processing and distribution syndicate, believed to be hiding behind a security company, through nine raids carried out in Cheras and Kajang, Selangor on Wednesday (June 5).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said 17 individuals, aged 18 to 50, including 10 locals (nine men and one woman) were arrested between 1.10 pm and 9.30 pm, in raids carried out at several terraced houses and apartment units.

He said as a result of the intelligence, police managed to dismantle the drug processing and storage, and seized various types of drugs, including 526.75 kilogrammes (kg) of meth oil (to produce 211 kg of syabu); 10,000 Erimin 5 pills and 1.11 kg of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder.

“Also seized in this operation were 28.8 kg of ephedrine; various types of chemical liquid and powder for drug production; as well as various equipment believed to be used to process heroin, ketamine and syabu,” he said, in a press conference at the Semenyih police station, here, today .

He said that the syndicate, which has been operating since the beginning of this year, is led by a 39-year-old local man, and consists of seven foreigners, including a woman, and it uses courier services to distribute drugs in the local market, especially around the Klang Valley area.

Khaw said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and all suspects were remanded for seven days, from June 6, to assist the investigation.

In addition, he said that action was also taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, for the seized properties of syndicate members, with an estimated value of RM1.1 million.

“The seized assets are eight vehicles; including a Honda HRV, BMW, Toyota Hilux and Honda Civic; as well as a Honda EX5 motorcycle. Also seized was approximately RM158,000 in cash, as well as various types of jewellery,” he said.

He said even though the syndicate leader was arrested, police are still tracking down the syndicate’s network, which was still at large, especially from among the suppliers.

“People with information about this syndicate are urged to pass it on to the police, by calling the NCID hotline at 012-208 7222, to help with the investigation,” he said.