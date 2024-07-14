Targeted diesel subsidy: Additional RM100 million allocation for Felda - PM Anwar

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an additional allocation of RM100 million to the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) to offset increased operating costs resulting from the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that the allocation was agreed upon following discussions with Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek regarding challenges faced by Felda under the new subsidy scheme.

“Is the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy 100 per cent perfect? Ahmad Shabery raised concerns regarding Felda’s equipment reliant on diesel, after a Cabinet meeting. Therefore, I have approved an additional RM100 million allocation,” he said when officiating the Felda Settlers’ Day 2024 celebration today.

Effective June 10, the price of diesel at all retail stations in the Peninsula was set at RM3.35 per litre, reflecting the unsubsidised market price based on the May 2024 average under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

Previously, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan reportedly said that for the following periods, the diesel price will be announced every week according to the current practice of the Ministry of Finance and the government will continue to monitor the current situation to avoid price instability.

Regarding the targeted diesel subsidy, Anwar urged all parties to engage in constructive discussions to benefit from government initiatives rather than criticising on any platform.

“Let’s discuss this; I am your representative. Negotiations are constructive, and we are seeking solutions. Criticism alone won’t lead to results because the louder you criticise, the more likely I am to ignore it,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the government implemented the targeted diesel subsidy to ensure it benefits those who truly need it, excluding foreigners and wealthy corporations.

“All past leaders agreed on targeted subsidies, but why weren’t they implemented? They hesitated because it might upset certain groups,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Anwar announced that the government has approved an allocation of RM31.7 million for 317 Felda settlements under the Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI (SejaTi MADANI).

He said that through the allocation, each Felda settlement will receive RM100,000 to implement an additional economic project.

“Propose an additional economic project, and I will approve each settlement to receive RM100,000. Currently, there are projects up and running,” he said.

“I want all projects to involve mosque, surau, youth, and women’s committees,” he added.

Anwar also emphasised the need for new methods to elevate Felda to a higher level.

“We should continue to explore new methods, especially involving the younger generation and women, to enhance Felda’s standing,” he said.