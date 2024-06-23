Targeted diesel subsidy among issues discussed in Dewan Rakyat pre-council meeting - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: Issues related to the diesel subsidy rationalisation were among the matters discussed in the pre-council meeting for the next Dewan Rakyat sitting to be held from tomorrow (June 24) until July 18.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the meeting, held this afternoon at Seri Perdana, also discussed several matters related to bills to be debated during the parliamentary session.

“This is a regular pre-council meeting before Parliament convenes. We were briefed on current issues and several bills to be presented.

“The most important is (issued related to) targeted diesel subsidies. Members of Parliament were briefed to prepare for the debate in Parliament, including our legislative agenda and various law amendments,“ he said when met by the media after attending the closing ceremony of the Political Leadership Education Programme organised by Wanita DAP here, today.

Several MPs from the Unity Government attended the pre-council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which began at 4 pm.

Among those present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Loke, who is also Seremban MP, denied that PAS would be invited to join the Unity Government, following media reports citing Fahmi neither confirming nor denying rumours that PAS would join the Unity Government.

“No. There have been no discussions about PAS joining the Unity Government. I think the media may have misunderstood what Fahmi said.

“Fahmi said there were many discussions. Those discussions were between the Federal government and state governments. I have also met with PAS leaders. Did I invite them to join the Unity Government? No.

“The discussions were not political but G2G, meaning government-to-government, between the Federal government and state governments,“ he said.

Rumours of PAS joining the Unity Government surfaced last October but were denied by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.