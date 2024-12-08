Teacher falls prey to phone scam, loses RM258,060

JERTIH: A male teacher who fell prey to a phone scam lost RM258,060.

Besut District acting police chief, DSP Azrol Anuar Nor, reported that on June 26, the 28-year-old teacher received a call from an individual claiming to be from the headquarters of a major courier company in Kuala Lumpur.

The caller informed him that there was a package containing an identity card and ATM cards connected to illegal activities, under his name.

“Subsequently, the call was transferred to someone impersonating a police officer, who then informed the victim that his name was also linked to a money laundering and sale of bank account case.

“Despite the victim’s denial, the scammers made him file a ‘police report’ online and advised him to empty his bank account by transferring the funds to a temporary account provided by them, supposedly to protect his account from being frozen,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar said the victim was assured that the money would be returned after the investigation was concluded.

“The victim made 27 deposits into various accounts provided by the scammers since June. The most recent transactions were made last Friday, totaling RM10,000,” he said.

Upon realising he had been deceived, the victim lodged a police report yesterday evening.

Azrul Anuar said efforts to locate and arrest the suspects are ongoing, and evidence is still being gathered to facilitate the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

He advised the public to be cautious of any phone calls or text messages from unknown sources on any platform to avoid falling victim to such scams.