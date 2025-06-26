NAFAS boosts agricultural input delivery with stockist training

PUTRAJAYA: The National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) is reinforcing Malaysia’s agricultural input distribution system by improving stockist efficiency through specialised training. The Stockist Enhancement and Empowerment Course for the Central Zone aims to optimise the role of stockists under the Federal Government’s Padi Fertiliser Scheme and Padi Production Incentive Scheme.

Mohd Zulkifli Harun, secretary of the Padi Industry Development Division under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), highlighted the importance of refining stock management and distribution procedures. “We must ensure timely delivery of inputs to farmers while maintaining accurate information flow,“ he said after the course’s closing ceremony.

The three-day programme involved 70 participants from 28 Area Farmers Organisations (PPK) across Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Melaka. Noor Azizah Abdul Aziz, NAFAS deputy general manager, emphasised that stockists serve as crucial intermediaries in delivering agricultural aid. “Efficiency is key—delays or mismanagement can disrupt the entire system,“ she stated.

Technical briefings were conducted by agencies including KPKM, MARDI, the Department of Agriculture, and the Project Implementing Authority. Mohd Sukri Abd Razak, PPK Merlimau general manager, noted the training helped stockists refine fertiliser distribution processes. “We gained clarity on subsidy mechanisms, ensuring smoother operations,“ he said.