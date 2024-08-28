Teo holds meeting with Malaysian Tamil Artiste Association

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching chaired a meeting today with the Malaysian Tamil Artiste Association, where she announced five key initiatives to support the creative industry practitioners.

Teo revealed that the 2024 Creative Content Fund (DKK) will allocate RM13 million under the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) across five categories, namely Script Development Fund, First Time Amateur Filmmaker (FAME) Fund, TV Programmes Fund, National Documentary Fund, and Co-Pro Fund.

She also shared that Radio MINNALfm (RTM) will expand its “Thaalam” programme recordings to six selected states, providing opportunities for artistes in those regions.

“The airtime for local songs on MINNALfm will be increased. Currently, 450 minutes (seven hours and 30 minutes) of local music are aired weekly, and this will be increased to 1,005 minutes (16 hours and 45 minutes) starting November 1, 2024,“ she said in a Facebook post.

Additionally, Teo announced that the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) plans to conduct two more courses and one workshop for local Tamil media practitioners and artistes next year, along with the implementation of the “ACE Workshop” programme by MyCreative Ventures in six locations starting in September.

“My call to action is for industry practitioners to seize this opportunity and apply for the initiatives introduced by the ministry,” she said.

Applications for the Creative Content Fund (DKK) and the ACE Workshop programme are open to all creative industry practitioners.

She added that the meeting was a follow up to question raised by MIC Vice President Senator Datuk Dr R. Nelson on April 4 in the Dewan Negara.

Also present at the meeting were Batu MP and chairman of the Malaysia Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) Special Task Force Committee M. Prabakaran, Selangor State Executive Councillor for Human Resources and Poverty Eradication V. Papparaidu, Buntong assemblyman M. Thulsi, Kota Kemuning assemblyman S. Preakas, as well as representatives from agencies under the Ministry of Communications such as FINAS, RTM, PUSPAL, IPPTAR, MyCreative Ventures, besides representatives from MITRA and ASTRO.