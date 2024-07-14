Terengganu JBPM records 1,969 fires as of July

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) recorded 1,969 fires across the state from Jan to July 1 this year.

Deputy director Mohd Khairiri Mat Resad @ Arshad stated that the incidents involved various types of fires, such as forest, bush, plantation, building, vehicle, appliance, and kitchen, among others.

He added that bush or grass fires accounted for the highest number of cases at 1,167.

“There are also 269 fires involving vehicles and structures still under investigation, with losses amounting to nearly RM11 million.

“We continue to receive reports of bush, forest, and grass fires. However, the recent rainfall has greatly aided in putting out the fires,“ he said during the state JBPM monthly assembly at the department headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairiri noted that during the same period, the department carried out 983 emergency rescue operations involving road accidents, building and structural incidents, natural disasters, search and rescue missions, as well as spills and leaks.

He said JBPM was also involved in 127 special tasks, including community clean-up efforts and assistance to other security agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police and the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

“JBPM will receive an additional six Compact Fire Rescue Tender (CFRT) vehicles gradually over three years starting next year, to facilitate operations in congested urban areas, busy locations, and narrow pathways.

He emphasised that the CFRT vehicles will help address the shortage of equipment and enhance the department’s quality of services to the community.