Terengganu KPDN seizes tugboat, tanker filled with 50,000 litres of diesel

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized a tugboat and a tanker, along with 50,000 litres of diesel at a jetty near Sungai Kuang, Kemaman early this morning.

Terengganu KPDN director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said during the 2 am raid by seven KPDN personnel and seven police personnel, 10,000 litres of diesel had just been transferred from the tugboat to the tanker via a rubber hose, leaving 40,000 litres of diesel onboard.

“The syndicate would purchase the diesel in the middle of the sea using the tugboat before transferring it to the tanker on land to resell to buyers on the black market.

“Five men, four local and an Indonesian, in their 30s to 40s, have been detained to facilitate investigations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said in a statement today, adding that the seizures were estimated to be worth RM863,500.

He also said that checks found that the tugboat and tanker did not have any permit or approval letter from the Supply Officer to deal with the controlled item.