JKR conducts safety inspections after storm damages Selangor schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor and Kuala Langat Public Works Department is conducting structural inspections and safety assessments on several public buildings in Telok Panglima Garang that were damaged during this afternoon’s storm.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed Sekolah Kebangsaan Sijangkang Jaya sustained roof damage during the severe weather event.

The Public Works Department advised school authorities to suspend classes until the building’s structural safety could be properly determined.

The Selangor Public Works Department electrical engineering branch is also inspecting wiring systems in affected buildings as a preliminary safety measure.

Nanta noted that a newly handed-over block under the High Density School programme suffered minor roof damage requiring immediate contractor repairs.

He expressed sympathies to victims of the collapsed Sijangkang state constituency coordinator’s office building in Dewan Wawasan Kampung Medan.

Rescue teams successfully extracted a woman who became trapped under building rubble during the incident.

The injured woman received immediate medical treatment after firefighters completed her rescue operation.

Several pupils sustained minor injuries when a nearby surau suffered structural damage during the storm.

Nanta advised the public to avoid the affected area to prevent further incidents and ensure community safety. – Bernama