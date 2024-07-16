PETALING JAYA: The suspect involved in the murder investigation of car rental employee, Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, is a policeman.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect, believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, is a police officer on duty in Perak, Harian Metro reported.

Initial investigations found the place where Nur Farah’s dead body was discovered is the main location of the incident, Hussein said.

Nur Farah was reportedly found dead at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor on Monday (July 15), before the 26-year-old suspect’s arrest.

She was reported missing by her housemate on July 10 when she failed to return to her residence in Tanjung Malim after delivering a rental car to a customer.

The suspect has since been remanded for seven days according to Section 302 of the Penal Code.



