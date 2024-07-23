Three arrested for rioting at Sibu night market - Police

SIBU: Three men, including an Indonesian, were detained for rioting at the Sibu Night Market in Jalan Cross at 7pm yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the three suspects, aged between 31 and 35, were detained after receiving a report about the incident at 8.46 pm.

“Following information received, a Motorbike Patrol Unit (URB) detained a 31-year-old Indonesian, who is believed to have been involved in the incident. Two other suspects aged 31 and 35, were detained by the Sibu Crime Investigation Division (D7) unit,” he said in a statement today.

He added that police were tracking down other suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.

The incident was believed to have been triggered by one of the suspects who was drunk and who had started damaging the stalls at the site.

Angered by the action of the drunk suspect, a number of individuals had started to assault the suspect, causing injuries to him.

Anyone with information about the incident are urged to contact the police at 084-344111 or the investigating officer, Insp Ahmad Zam Zam Ismail at 014-9067909.