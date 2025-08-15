PM announces civil service upgrades, ATM scheme improvements at MAPPA XX

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim introduced key civil service reforms today, focusing on military personnel benefits and institutional support.

The measures aim to boost efficiency, professionalism, and welfare across all civil service levels.

He announced expanded entry qualifications for Grade Z1 armed forces roles, covering the Medical, Religious, and Engineering Corps.

Performance-Based Incentives (BIP) will now include Sergeant Equivalent (Grade Z4) and Staff Sergeant Equivalent (Grade Z5) ranks.

The BIP qualifying period has been shortened from six to four years, benefiting 3,789 personnel with an annual cost of RM6.47 million.

Anwar shared these updates during his speech at the 20th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) event.

The programme was organised by the Public Service Department (JPA) and INTAN at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof attended alongside Cabinet ministers.

Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz were also present.

The initiatives align with the government’s push for effective national development.

Today’s ceremony also marked the launch of the Public Service Talent Development Policy, which will take effect on September 1.

On the Academic Recognition Award (HPA), Anwar said the government has allocated RM75.7 million to provide a one-off financial incentive to civil servants who complete higher education at their own expense during their service.

The incentive amounts are set at RM1,250 for a doctorate, RM1,000 for a master’s degree, RM750 for a bachelor’s degree, and RM500 for a diploma or equivalent qualification.

In addition, the Prime Minister said RM3 million has been allocated to strengthen INTAN’s role as a reference centre for public service excellence in the Asian and global arenas, including research in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, organisational management, and the publication of the INTAN Country Report.

In addition, the Prime Minister said the government has allocated RM3 million to strengthen INTAN as a reference centre for public service excellence in the Asian and global regions, including research in new fields such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, organisational management and the publication of the INTAN Country Report.

He also announced the continuation of the APEL.Q @ INTAN Programme in 2026, with an allocation of RM1.5 million, as well as the removal of the in-service confirmation requirement for civil servants to qualify for haj leave.

MAPPA XX serves as an important platform to foster the spirit, commitment, and professionalism of civil servants in supporting the national development agenda. - Bernama