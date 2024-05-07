Three-day celebration for Felda Settlers’ Day 2024

PUTRAJAYA: For the first time, the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Settlers’ Day celebration will be held over three days starting from July 12 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), unlike its usual single-day format, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said the event will feature various activities, including collaborations with the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry to organise a mini exhibition for rural and small entrepreneurs.

“This is the first time the Felda Settlers’ Day celebration will be held not for just one day, but over three days, gathering settlers and former Felda officers from across the country for various activities,“ he said at a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate at the programme on July 14, and various exciting activities will be held to further enhance the Felda Settlers’ Day 2024 celebration.

Among the activities planned is the “Himpunan Dua Roda/Serlahkan Kehebatan X Felda”, which will gather 50,000 motorcycle sports enthusiasts from across the country in a bid to enter the Malaysia Book of Records.

Felda Settlers’ Day falls on July 7 every year and was established by the second Prime Minister the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who was also the founder of Felda.

This date serves as a tribute to Felda settlers, who have contributed to the country’s development for nearly 70 years.