New fire station proposed in Chiku to boost emergency response

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has proposed constructing a new fire station in Chiku, Gua Musang, to improve emergency services along the accident-prone Gua Musang-Kuala Krai highway.

Kelantan JBPM director Farhan Sufyan Borhan stated the proposal, submitted for next year’s planning, focuses on Chiku’s strategic position along the 117-kilometre stretch.

The move aims to drastically reduce rescue response times, particularly for accidents in the area.

“We learned from the recent UPSI student bus crash on the Jeli-Gerik road. Now, we are concerned about the accident risks on the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai route, frequently used by travellers to Kota Bharu.

“If accidents occur near Chiku or Galas, the nearest stations in Gua Musang, Kuala Krai or Dabong face lengthy travel times, delaying rescue efforts,” he said after JBPM Kelantan’s monthly assembly in Tunjong.

Farhan highlighted that despite Chiku’s low population and moderate development, its role as a major transit route makes it a high-risk zone for accidents.

Currently, the area lacks volunteer firefighter teams and relies entirely on distant stations.

The proposal has been submitted at the highest levels before and is being resubmitted this year for government approval.

“If approved, it will be Kelantan’s 23rd fire station, playing a crucial role in strengthening JBPM’s emergency readiness and community protection,” he added.

JBPM Kelantan will continue assessing other high-risk areas that may require fire stations to enhance public safety. - Bernama