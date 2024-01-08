Three GOF personnel arrested for armed robbery in Semenyih

KUALA LUMPUR: Three General Operations Force personnel from the Cheras 19th Battalion were arrested at midnight and today for suspected involvement in an armed robbery at a house in Semenyih near here yesterday (Wednesday).

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in a statement today that the two suspects, 32 and 35, were arrested at the Cheras 19th Battalion Camp at 12.20 am, while the third suspect, 24, then surrendered himself at the Kajang district police headquarters at 1 pm to facilitate investigations.

“The police have remanded the first two suspects till Aug 7 and will apply for remand for the third suspect tomorrow,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 3 of The Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

The police received a tip off about the robbery at a house in Jalan Sungai Pening, Kampung Pasir, Semenyih near here at 12.17 am yesterday, he said, and it seemed that two suspects had fired several shots during the robbery.

He also assured that the police would not protect any police officer or personnel found to be involved in criminal activities.