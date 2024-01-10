Three key pillars for AI-enabled digital backbone through improved connectivity - Fahmi

SEOUL: Malaysia has outlined three key pillars to build an AI-enabled digital Backbone and turn countries into tech-driven nations that leverage connectivity to improve lives, drive business progress and protect the environment.

In his keynote speech at the GSMA Mobile 360 APAC 2024 conference here, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said those pillars would enable the harnessing of connectivity to drive progress, foster inclusivity and build a better future for all.

“Firstly, implementing forward-thinking policies is crucial. These policies lay the groundwork for a vibrant ecosystem, ensuring inclusive and competitive connectivity.

“The Malaysia JENDELA (National Digital Network) Plan exemplifies this commitment, aiming for 100 per cent Internet coverage nationwide by 2025. This initiative has already connected thousands of households to high-speed Internet, changing lives and creating new business opportunities,” he said in his speech entitled “Building the AI-Enabled Digital Backbone”.

The GSMA is a global organisation representing the interests of mobile network operators worldwide in the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

According to Fahmi, the second pillar - building sustainable infrastructure - is paramount. As nations advance, infrastructure must be resilient and adaptable to future challenges.

He said sustainable infrastructure supports transformation and enhances a country’s ability to withstand and recover from potential disruptions.

A recent milestone in Malaysia’s telecommunications landscape was the collaboration among multiple mobile network operators to establish a 6-way network sharing framework.

This initiative, utilising Multi-Operator Core Network technology, enhances connectivity, particularly in rural areas, while optimising resource utilisation and setting a benchmark for future cooperative efforts in the sector.

Fahmi also pointed out the importance of the third pillar - fostering skills across all segments of society, which he described as critical.

He said Malaysia had introduced the “AI for the People” programme as a self-learning online initiative designed to raise public awareness about artificial intelligence.

The Communications Minister said that to truly realise the country’s vision, it is vital to ensure that connectivity is underpinned by advanced technological frameworks that guarantee efficiency and adaptability.

He said that AI-powered networks play a pivotal role in this endeavour, seamlessly integrating with infrastructure to enhance performance and align with forward-thinking goals.

“AI-driven systems are central to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure. They continuously monitor and optimise network performance, significantly reducing downtime and operational costs.

“Moreover, AI-based optimisation facilitates real-time responsiveness to changing demands, enabling our networks to remain adaptable and efficient,” he said.

However, the minister highlighted that AI systems can also be vulnerable to attacks, and the total cost of damages from cybercrime is expected to reach US$10.5 trillion by 2025.

Therefore, Fahmi said robust security measures and constant vigilance are essential to protecting AI-driven networks, as AI also introduced complexities that require specialised skills.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report shows that while 85 million jobs might be displaced by 2025, 97 million new roles are expected to emerge, highlighting a shift in workforce needs rather than a reduction.