Woman arrested for assaulting boy in Mantin grocery store

MANTIN: Police have detained a 30-year-old woman for reportedly attacking an 11-year-old boy at a grocery store in the Sri Palma Villa residential area.

The incident occurred yesterday and was reported to authorities at 3.28 pm.

According to Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim, the boy was buying a drink when the suspect suddenly assaulted him.

“The woman allegedly kicked and stomped on the victim’s face and legs. She also issued a death threat,“ he said. The attack was captured on the store’s CCTV and witnessed by a customer.

The suspect was arrested at 10.58 pm yesterday. Initial investigations revealed she holds a Person with Disability card and may have mental health issues.

“She was hallucinating during the incident and accused the boy of theft, though no evidence supports this,“ Abdul Malik added.

The victim received treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban, where he was found to have facial swelling and leg bruises. The case is being investigated under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Penal Code. - Bernama