Melaka police seize 351 airsoft pistols in toy store raid

MELAKA: Police seized 351 airsoft pistols valued at over RM105,000 during a raid on a toy shop in Cheng Technology Park.

The operation led to the arrest of a 42-year-old caretaker, as the store lacked a valid licence for selling imitation weapons under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.

State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the premises previously held a licence, but it had expired.

“The police will not issue licences for toy pistols due to concerns over misuse in crimes like robbery or extortion,“ he said during a press conference.

The seized airsoft pistols were sold with bullets capable of causing injuries. While no linked criminal cases have been identified, the raid aims to prevent illegal sales and misuse.

Investigations revealed the pistols were smuggled via the northern border and retailed in Melaka for RM200 to RM300 each, despite a cost price of only RM20 to RM30.

Authorities are now tracking the business owner for further action. - Bernama