Three Myanmar nationals detained for human trafficking in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: Police have arrested a Myanmar national, his wife, and sister at his home to assist in the investigation of a case involving the smuggling of illegal immigrants in Kampung Batu Karang, Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said in an attempt to mislead authorities, the man in his early 20s, lodged a false police report at 10.23 pm last night claiming that they were robbed by five masked men and a woman at his home.

“The man claimed that one of them pointed a knife to his child’s neck, demanding RM10,000.

“Following the incident, three out of the six Myanmar nationals aged between 18 and 20 were apprehended with the help of villagers,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said investigations into the robbery revealed discrepancies, adding that police found that the man used his home as a hideout for illegal immigrants.

Kama Azural said the suspect lodged the false report after the illegal immigrants fled to his house, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 26H of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.