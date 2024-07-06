Three operating theatres at Serdang heart centre fully operational since June 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Three operating theatres at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital Heart Centre in Serdang have been fully operational since Wednesday (June 5), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said that on the first day of operations, two adult and two paediatric patients successfully underwent procedures, followed by three adult and two paediatric patients on the second day.

“All issues regarding temperature and humidity have been resolved,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

According to Dr Dzulkefly, the fourth operating theatre at the heart centre is currently undergoing coordination and is expected to be fully operational soon.

He also congratulated the heart centre team, the Selangor State Health Department and the staff of the Health Ministry and Public Works Department for their tireless efforts in ensuring the successful operation of the centre.

Previously, the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital Heart Centre, which opened in December 2022, faced several technical issues, including power supply problems.