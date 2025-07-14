JKR staff urged to maintain performance amid criticism

KUALA NERUS: Public Works Department (JKR) staff have been urged to stay committed to high performance and integrity despite facing criticism, particularly on social media.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi emphasised the need for resilience amid public scrutiny, especially following incidents involving infrastructure.

Nanta highlighted the recent fatal bus accident in Gerik, Perak, where 15 UPSI students lost their lives. He clarified misconceptions surrounding the incident, explaining that the bus had overturned due to speeding, landing on the guardrail.

“Some claimed the guardrail was the main cause, but the actual fact was the bus’s speed,“ he said.

The minister acknowledged that while current guardrail designs may have risks, alternative solutions are under review. He stressed that JKR often faces blame even when incidents involve multiple factors beyond infrastructure.

Speaking at the 2025 Senior Officers Conference (SOC) for JKR Malaysia, Nanta encouraged personnel to focus on service excellence. Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and JKR Director-General Datuk Roslan Ismail were also present. - Bernama

Nanta noted that despite JKR’s swift responses to road-related issues, complaints are sometimes exaggerated online. He urged staff to remain transparent and dedicated to dispel negative perceptions.

Around 400 senior JKR officers nationwide are attending the three-day SOC 2025, themed ‘JKR Mampan: Memacu Kelestarian MADANI’. The conference aims to foster unity and sustainable service improvements.