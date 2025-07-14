Johor police rescue teens from online sex scam syndicate

JOHOR BAHRU: Police rescued a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl who were allegedly sexually abused and forced into an online sex fraud and extortion syndicate.

The operation, named Op Bugil, was conducted in Johor Bahru and Kulai between June 20 and July 1.

Johor Police Chief Datuk M. Kumar confirmed another victim, a 26-year-old man, was also rescued. Nine suspects, including two women, were arrested in connection with the case.

Investigations revealed the syndicate had been active since November last year, recruiting locals—including minors—as scammers with monthly salaries ranging from RM2,200 to RM4,000. Some were promised overseas jobs in countries like Laos with higher pay of around USD2,500.

Kumar stated that the victims were coerced into online sex scams, with fake social media accounts created for extortion.

“They were locked up, forced to eat chilli, sexually abused, and stripped naked. These acts were recorded for blackmail,“ he said during a press conference.

Victims were reportedly forced to work 12-hour shifts with only one day off every two weeks. They were confined to their workplace, with their identity cards and mobile phones confiscated.

The syndicate’s modus operandi involved using women to lure victims into obscene video calls on social media. Once victims clicked on a provided link, their phones were hacked, granting the syndicate access to contacts and photos. Victims were then blackmailed with threats of releasing compromising videos unless they paid.

Authorities seized 27 mobile phones, personal documents, plane tickets, currency receipts, cash, a laptop, 49 SIM cards, employment records, and vehicles during the operation. Investigations are ongoing. - Bernama