PETALING JAYA: A traffic officer who was hit by a motorcyclist on the Kajang-Seremban Expressway in July is now struggling with memory loss.

Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Superintendent Muhammad Zaki Ramat confirmed that the officer is recovering from memory loss and has yet to resume his duties.

The victim was discharged on August 16 from the hospital, the New Straits Times reported.

However, the officer who is also a father of four is showing some improvement but is mostly silent due to his struggle.

ALSO READ: Reckless Honda City driver crashes into traffic cop when attempting to change lanes

“Fortunately, his condition is improving, but we are concerned because he speaks little and struggles with remembering things.

“However, the JSPT Negeri Sembilan team, along with colleagues from the district police headquarters and friends, frequently visit him to offer support and assistance,” Zaki was quoted as saying.

Investigations regarding the incident is underway and the motorcyclist is to be charged once it is completed as well as the teenager’s parents - who will be facing “legal action”, as quoted, according to Zaki.

Earlier in July, the traffic officer and the teenage motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after colliding at KM36 on the LEKAS Highway at 2am during the “Op Samseng Jalanan”.

It is believed that the collision was due to the teenager’s “negligence”, as quoted, when riding the motorcycle against traffic flow.

ALSO READ: Teen arrested after viral ‘wheelie’ stunt on motorcycle