Transport Ministry finalising bus driver card regulations, says Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry is currently finalising some regulations regarding the issuance of bus driver cards, said Minister Anthony Loke.

“In fact, this issue was raised to us a month ago, and we have approved the issuance of the bus driver cards subject to some regulations being fine-tuned,” he told reporters after the National Shipping and Port Council meeting here, today.

Earlier this year, Pan Malaysian Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali said that accreditation cards could hold drivers and bus operators accountable in the event of complaints or incidents.

He said the accreditation cards for drivers would help curb unlicensed or inexperienced drivers on the roads.

Regarding the Road Transport Department (JPJ) integrated operations against tour buses nationwide that started on Tuesday, Loke said 351 tour buses have been inspected as of yesterday.

Six drivers have been detained and banned from driving on suspicion of taking prohibited substances after failing urine tests, and there were four cases of drivers without a licence.

“We take seriously this figure, that there are drivers who not only do not have a licence but are involved in drug abuse,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) Series 2 stating that Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) failed to meet ridership targets, he said those weaknesses are being addressed.

“In terms of ridership and frequency, all those issues have been addressed from time to time, not just because of the Auditor-General’s Report.

“We have already implemented a key performance indicators (KPI) system for Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana),” he said.