Trio held for burglary spree targeting MP’s office, schools, temple in Kulai

KULAI: Police have arrested three men, suspected of breaking into Kulai Member of Parliament Teo Nie Ching’s office, as well as several school offices and a temple in the district, on Saturday.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tan Seng Lee said acting on a tip-off, all suspects, aged 24 to 29, were arrested in four raids around this district and Johor Bahru, from 3.30 am to 3 pm.

Several items, equipment, and vehicles, believed to have been used in the burglaries, were also seized during the raids.

“All three suspects have prior criminal and drug-related records, and tested positive for methamphetamine.

“With their arrests, we believe we have resolved seven cases. The investigation is ongoing, under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he said, adding that another suspect remains at large.

Recent media reports reported that the Kulai MP’s office and four national-type Chinese schools (SJKC) in the district had been targeted in these break-ins.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Tan said that four men were arrested, in two raids, over a burglary case in the district, on July 12.

He said acting on a tip-off, all suspects, aged 41 to 55, were arrested around the Johor Bahru district, from 9.20 pm to 11.20 pm, while police also seized mobile phones, laptops and various items used for burglary.

“Fake registration plates and two cars were also seized, one of which has a missing record from Pantai Remis, which is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

“The suspects also have past criminal records, and all of them tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, and the arrests are believed to have resolved seven burglary cases in the Kulai, Pontian, and Seri Alam districts.