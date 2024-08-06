TVET can be empowered with more allocation if there is no abuse - Anwar

BANTING: Empowering the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) can be implemented with larger allocations if acts of corruption that cause the country to lose hundreds of millions of ringgit do not occur, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that acts of misconduct and betrayal of trust must be fought and stopped immediately as TVET has been identified as having great potential to grow and attract foreign investment demanding high focus and expenditure by the government.

“Courageous action needs to be taken for us to stop the abuse of buying TVET equipment for RM40 million while pocketing RM5 million. In a flood mitigation project, if the price is RM1 billion, or RM200 million got embezzled.

“This betrayal must be stopped so that we can return the money to the people. The children have to understand why people are angry with us, why there is talk about corruption, embezzlement and mismanagement? Yes, this is why it is difficult for us to find money now,“ he said.

He said this when officiating the National TVET Day 2024 celebration at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) in Kuala Langat here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also the National TVET Committee chairman, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Anwar said for that reason he told the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to search and arrest anyone who steals the people’s rights in order to save the country.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, also explained that the retargeting of electricity, diesel and chicken subsidies can save the country’s expenses up to billions of ringgit.

He said that with the savings saved from the super rich and foreigners then the government can further help ease the burden of the people in many matters including increasing allocations to empower the TVET field.

“All these need to be understood including the diesel subsidy retargeting that has just been announced... many of us are not involved, only fishermen, farmers, smallholders and bus operators, even that the government helps with special assistance,“ he said.