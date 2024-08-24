TVET graduates’ marketability rate rises to 97.4 % - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The marketability rate of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates has risen to 97.4 per cent, thanks to enhanced collaboration between industry players and TVET institutions, said Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that this marks an improvement from last year’s rate of 94.5 per cent.

He added that TVET is an agenda across race and politics and that TVET is not a new educational ecosystem but a vital component of a dynamic educational ecosystem, aimed at fully utilising the nation’s potential.

“We have identified a strong demand for skilled workers across various industries. TVET addresses this need by offering courses tailored to industry requirements, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to enter the job market,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National TVET Council Committee.

He said this after visiting the ‘Eksplorasi TVET @WTC’ programme at Dewan Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

The ‘Eksplorasi TVET @WTC’ represents one of the government’s ongoing initiatives to boost public awareness and interest in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Themed ‘TVET Pilihan Utama Kerjaya’ (TVET Main Career Choice), the three-day event, which began yesterday, serves as a comprehensive training and employment information gateway. It provides visitors with valuable insights and experiences related to the TVET field, showcasing opportunities offered by TVET institutions, and potential career paths.

Regarding the proposal for Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to establish its own primary schools, Ahmad Zahid said that he has entrusted MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki with evaluating and detailing the proposal.

During his policy speech at the 2024 UMNO General Assembly yesterday, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the UMNO president, proposed that MARA should complete its educational ecosystem by introducing primary schools.

He said this move would bolster the agenda of nurturing future generations by integrating a comprehensive human capital development syllabus.