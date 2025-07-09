Federal Court reserves decision on AG’s appeal over Najib house arrest document

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has deferred its decision on the Attorney General’s appeal concerning a purported document that may allow former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to complete his prison sentence under house arrest. A three-judge panel led by Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim heard arguments from both sides before reserving judgment.

Senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan represented the Attorney General, while Najib’s legal team was led by Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah. The court will announce its ruling at a later date.

The appeal follows a Court of Appeal decision in January that sent Najib’s application back to the High Court for review. The case revolves around the alleged existence of an additional document linked to Najib’s imprisonment.

Najib is currently serving a six-year sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction in the SRC International case. His original 12-year term was halved by the Pardons Board in February 2023, with his fine reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.

During proceedings, Muhammad Shafee argued that the document’s confidential nature prevented earlier disclosure. He stated that Najib’s son obtained the document after the High Court ruling but could not use it without royal consent.

Shamsul acknowledged the document’s existence but stressed that proper legal procedures must be followed for its submission. - Bernama