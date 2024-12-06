Two men charged with drug trafficking

SEPANG: Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 38.85 kilogrammes of methamphetamine last month.

Shamsuddin Fung Muhammad Tai Kwong, 36, and Vincent Wong Siang Hee, 34, nodded and stated they understood the charge after it was read to them before Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan.

However, no plea was recorded from either of the accused.

According to the charge, they are accused of jointly trafficking the drugs at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office, Level 2, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2, at about 6.30 am on May 30.

The charge was framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act with the death penalty, or life imprisonment and not less than 15 strokes of the cane if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Sabrina Zubairi prosecuted while lawyer Ahmad Hafiz A Bakar represented both accused.

The court set Sept 10 for the mention of the case and the submission of chemical reports.

Media previously reported that police apprehended two local men and seized 38.8 kilogrammes of syabu valued at RM1.2 million at KLIA Terminal 2 at the end of May.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, in a press conference, said a 34-year-old man was detained while carrying two suitcases filled with 37 plastic packages believed to be syabu while another 36-year-old suspect, allegedly involved in drug trafficking, was arrested at a nearby hotel.