Two Myanmar men charged with murdering countryman

BALIK PULAU: Two Myanmar men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a countryman at a restaurant in Bayan Lepas two weeks ago.

Lay Zin Ton (he), 24, and Myo Kyaw Hein (he), 20, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Chia Huey Ting, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The two men are jointly charged with murdering Saw James, who was also their colleague, at Bukit Genting Hill Leisure Park and Restaurant, Jalan Teluk Kumbar, Bayan Lepas between 11 pm last Aug 4 and 3 am the following day.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides the death penalty or imprisonment between 30 to 40 years and if not sentenced to death, should be whipped no less than 12 times, upon conviction.

The court set Dec 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Lushani appeared for the prosecution while the two accused were unrepresented.