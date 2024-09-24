MELAKA: Two siblings died after their motorcycle crashed into a roro garbage bin on Lebuh Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Ayer Keroh (SPA) here yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said Muhammad Amirul Hazlin, 18, was carrying his sister Nur Afiqah Sofea, 5, on a Demak DV110 motorcycle when the incident happened at about 6.15 pm. They were travelling from Ayer Keroh towards Sungai Udang.

“Investigations revealed that upon reaching the scene, Muhammad Amirul Hazlin is believed to have failed to notice the roro garbage bin on the side of the road and crashed into it.

“The two siblings were severely injured and taken to Melaka Hospital for treatment in the red zone before succumbing to their injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

He said Muhammad Amirul Hazlin died at 7.40 pm yesterday, while his sister passed away at 12.30 am today.

Police are tracking down the owner of the roro garbage bin and witnesses to the incident and investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.