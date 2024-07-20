Two traffic policemen on remand for extortion

KANGAR: Two traffic policemen are on remand for three days from today for allegedly hurting and extorting a Bangladeshi man.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said that the investigation was conducted under Sections 384 and 323 of the Penal Code.

“The two suspects were arrested following a report lodged by a Bangladeshi man claiming that the two policemen assaulted and extorted RM700 from him,” he said.