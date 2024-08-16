Typhoon Ampil: Malaysians in Kanto and surrounding regions advised to remain vigilant

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo has issued an advisory urging Malaysians in the Kanto region to remain vigilant as Typhoon Ampil approaches.

The embassy, in a statement posted on its X platform highlighted the potential risks posed by the typhoon, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area.

“The Embassy of Malaysia urges everyone in the Izu Island, Kanto, and Tohoku regions to exercise caution and remain vigilant, particularly during potential conditions of strong winds, high waves, landslides, torrential rains, or flooding from this Friday through Saturday,” said the mission.

The advisory recommends that Malaysians monitor local news and follow the instructions from Japanese authorities.

It also advises avoiding non-essential travel and taking all necessary safety precautions.

Malaysians in need of consular assistance can contact the embassy via telephone at +81-3-3476-3840 during office hours or +81-80-4322-3366 for emergencies or via email at consular.tyo@kln.gov.my.

The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

International reports indicate that people in parts of Japan are being advised to evacuate, with some homes losing power on Friday as Typhoon Ampil approaches the coast near the capital.

The storm, located 121 nautical miles southeast of Yokosuka, Greater Tokyo, has intensified to the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching up to 212 kilometres per hour (131 mph) as it moves north at 18 kph (11 mph), according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC).