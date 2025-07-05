Ahmad Zahid warns Umno members against ‘crabs in a bucket’ mentality

SEGAMAT: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded the leadership and members to stay away from the culture of putting each other down which is not beneficial to the party.

Comparing the action to ‘crabs in a bucket’, he said all members should instead work together to strengthen the party’s internal security for the survival of the party ahead of the upcoming 16th general election (GE16).

“Don’t be like crabs in a bucket... all the crabs want to get out, but step on the others so that they can climb up.

“In the end, not a single one comes out, all die in the bucket. Why are we dying in a bucket because we trampled on each other?,” he said at the closing of the Segamat Umno Division Delegates Meeting at the Taman Yayasan Multipurpose Hall, here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, stressed that the culture of pointing fingers and assuming that only one is right will only break the people’s confidence in Umno.

“Any differences of opinion among members must be expressed in a civilized and ethical manner, especially when discussing internal party issues.

“If today we are small leaders, God willing one day we can become big leaders, but if we are rude to others today, when we rise, more people will be rude to us,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, also called on the entire Umno machinery to remain focused on efforts to strengthen unity among the grassroots and not make differences of opinion a cause for division.

Also present were Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Segamat Umno Division chief Datuk Zahari Sarip. - Bernama