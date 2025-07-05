Illegal border crossings in Kelantan threaten national security

KOTA BHARU: The presence of dozens of illegal crossings along the Kelantan–Thailand border has raised serious national security concerns, said Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He emphasised that Kelantan’s border is an integral part of Malaysia’s international boundary with Thailand and must be protected with utmost vigilance.

“The border spans approximately 105 kilometres, with most of it covering Sungai Golok, which separates Kelantan from Thailand’s Narathiwat province.

“There are only three official entry points, namely Rantau Panjang, Bukit Bunga and Pengkalan Kubor. However, behind these checkpoints lie dozens of illegal crossings frequently used for cross-border activities,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page today.

Mohamed Fadzli also noted that the region’s geography and close familial ties between communities on both sides of the border further heighten its vulnerability to security threats.

In light of this, the state government stressed the need to strengthen border enforcement through increased personnel deployment, enhanced security assets and coordinated efforts among all relevant agencies.

He added that the state government is fully committed to working together to ensure the nation’s borders remain secure.

“This is a shared responsibility to safeguard our sovereignty, protect public safety and secure the future of our nation,” he said. - Bernama