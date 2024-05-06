PETALING JAYA: Universiti Malaya (UM) has made it to the top 60 in the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

The first Malaysian university was shown to have recorded a significant improvement in rankings compared to the last two years, as shown in the ranking.

According to the ranking’s data, Universiti Malaya achieved an overall high score of 71.2.

Meanwhile, each university is ranked based on the criteria set which are:

- Academic reputation

- Citations per faculty

- Employment outcomes

- Employer reputation

- Faculty student ratio

- International faculty ratio

- International research network

- International students ratio

- Sustainability

Based on the criteria, the university scored 82.9 in academic reputation, 29.1 in citations per faculty, 69.3 in employment outcomes, 95.1 in employer reputation, 75.7 for faculty student ratio, 60.2 for international faculty ratio and 91.8 in international research network.

Universiti Malaya also reached a high score of 83.6 in sustainability and 64.2 in international students ratio.

In a statement by the higher learning institution, Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Noor Azuan Abu Osman said that the university also plans to include “strategic fields” for the future such as Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, high technology scientific development and new medical research advancement, listed among the ten new key areas outlined in this year’s plan of reformation and transformation.

Other public universities in the list include Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (53.8) in 138th place, Universiti Sains Malaysia (52.7) in 146th place, Universiti Putra Malaysia (52.3) ranked 148, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (48.5) ranked 181, Universiti Utara Malaysia (22.4) at 554,

Universiti Teknologi MARA - UiTM (21.1) at 587, International Islamic University Malaysia ranked 661-670.

Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah was ranked at 741-750, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris came in at 951-1000, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia were placed in 1001-1200th place while Universiti Malaysia Perlis and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka ranked at 1201-1400 and finally Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia placed in 1401+.

The ranking is said to be the largest to date, featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems.

