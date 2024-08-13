Unpaid traffic fines reach RM4 billion, Singaporeans top offender list

PETALING JAYA: Over 41 million traffic fines, totaling an estimated RM4 billion, remain unpaid by offenders in Malaysia from 1990 through June of this year.

Out of these summons, approximately 51,000 fines, valued at around RM5.1 million, were issued to foreign nationals from Singapore, Brunei, and Thailand.

Singaporeans lead the list with 35,011 fines amounting to an estimated RM3.5 million, New Straits Times reported.

Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, Director of Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, said that notifications will be sent to traffic offenders regarding their outstanding fines.

He emphasised that those who fail to settle their fines risk being blacklisted by the Road Transport Department (RTD).

The blacklisting covers six major offences: running red lights, driving in emergency lanes, overtaking on double lines, using communication devices while driving, queue jumping and speeding.

“Since 1990 up to June this year, a total of 40,962,240 fines, amounting to approximately RM4 billion, remain unsettled,“ he was quoted as saying.

He urged individuals to pay their fines promptly to avoid legal consequences and being blacklisted by JPJ.

He added that for foreign traffic offenders, authorities will step up efforts to collect unpaid fines when they enter or exit the country.

Discounts for overdue fines are selectively offered, often based on agency requests, with an automatic 50 percent discount available within a month of the fine notice.

He also mentioned that annual promotions are conducted to encourage payment.

“We have seen substantial recoveries. Recent collections are estimated in the hundreds of millions of ringgit,“ he said.