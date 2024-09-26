Ustaz Husam charged with accepting unrecognised title

KANGAR: An independent preacher known as “Ustaz Husam”, whose real name is Ahmad Husam Muhamad Baderudin, 34, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of receiving an unrecognised title and honour.

He allegedly received the title and honour from the Melaka Governor at the Office of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters here at 11.30 am on May 4 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 4A (3) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) (Amendment) 2016 (Enactment A21) read together with Section 17 of the Offences Relating to Awards Act 2017 (Act 787).

If convicted, he can be punished under Section 4A (6) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) (Amendment) 2016 (Enactment A21) which provides a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid allowed Ahmad Husam bail of RM25,000 with a local surety and also ordered the man to report himself at a nearby police station on the 1st day of every month pending disposal of the case.

She also set Oct 28 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Perlis Prosecution Director Muhamad Asyraf Md Kamal and Deputy Public Prosecutor Jodia Poh Yi Tying, while the accused was represented by lawyers Nur Iman Nor Azmi and Nur Amin Nor Azmi.