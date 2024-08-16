Various activities and attractive offers at Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme

JOHOR BAHRU: More visitors are expected to be present on the second day of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2024 Southern Zone today as it is is the weekend holiday in the state compared to only 30,000 visitors yesterday.

Today’s programme features more exciting activities such as horse riding, remote control (RC) car competition, fishing competition, sapling distribution and e-waste collection.

Various services are also offered directly to the people through the participation of 34 ministries as well as government and state agencies, with 175 direct services available throughout the programme.

Like the PMR series in the northern, east coast and central zones; the programme in the southern zone also provides service for payment of Royal Malaysian Police traffic summonses with a discount of up to 50 per cent, exchange of helmets and old al-Quran.

In addition, the public can also get information about the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) programme through pocket talks at the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) stall.

On the main stage, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living is giving explanation about the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0, while the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is holding a talk show about ‘Duit Lebur, Scammer’.

In the evening, visitors will certainly not miss the opportunity to be entertained by the Symphonic Rhythm Concert performance that will take place on the Main Stage at 8.30 pm featuring artists such as Haziq, Rosebi, Ayai Ilusi and Ronnie Husein.

The MADANI Rakyat 2024 Southern Zone programme is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Leap Coordination Unit (PACU), with the strategic cooperation of the Ministry of Economy and the Johor government.

It is a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Programme which was held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in December 2023.

This programme provides an opportunity for the local community to understand the government’s policies and initiatives in empowering the people, entrepreneurs, and industry since its implementation one year ago.