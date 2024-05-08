Victim of explosion on Icon Amara in Bintulu buried today

BAGAN SERAI: Assistant engineer Muhamad Firdaus Abdull Fatah, 36, who was killed in an explosion on a ship in Samalaju waters, Bintulu, Sarawak, last Friday was buried at 7.25 am today at the Kampung Parit Jay Muslim Cemetery in Matang Jelutong here.

The remains arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang, at about 4 am and then taken to his family home in Kampung Parit Jay for the burial.

The funeral prayer, attended by more than 100 family members, relatives and friends, was held at the nearby Permaisuri Tuanku Hajah Haminah Mosque, Matang Jelutong.

Muhamad Firdaus was among two people killed in the explosion which occurred in the engine room of Icon Amara. The other killed was identified as Oiler, George Ngilah, 24, from Sibu.

Another crew member was seriously injured.

The incident involving the Icon Amara happened at about 10.40 pm when the ship was heading to the Patricia platform.