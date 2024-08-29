PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has clarified that the viral picture of a damaged road that has been circulating on social media, reportedly from Jalan Dewan Bahasa in Kampung Attap as a previously resolved issue.

In a statement, DBKL has confirmed that the image in question is outdated and that the necessary repair work on the road has already been completed, and restored to its original state.

“Please be informed that the image is old and the necessary repair work on the road damage has already been carried out.

“The public is advised not to share misleading information, as it may cause unrest,“ the city hall added.

