Voters prioritise genuine service over rhetoric - Zambry

DUNGUN: Barisan Nasional election director for the Sungai Bakap by-election Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir has expressed confidence in the people’s growing ability to discern the true intentions behind opposition rhetoric aimed at gaining support during electoral campaigns.

He said similar tactics were used by the Opposition in previous contests such as the Kuala Kubu Bharu and Pulai by-elections.

“However, the public can evaluate accordingly. Therefore, the crucial factor remains who can provide the best service to them,” he told reporters after officiating at the Dungun UMNO division annual general meeting here today.

Zambry said strong cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN in the ongoing Sungai Bakap by-election campaign will have a positive influence on public perception.

The by-election on July 6 is a straight fight between PH’s Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman, Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.