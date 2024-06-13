With roots deeply embedded, Joohari confident of strong support in Sg Bakap Polls

NIBONG TEBAL: Armed with a wealth of experience as an educator and deeply rooted in Sungai Bakap, Dr Joohari Ariffin, the Unity Government’s candidate for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, has expressed confidence in securing unwavering support from voters.

He also pledged to fulfill the entrusted responsibility to the best of his ability if the people mandate him to be their elected representative in the upcoming election.

“I must shoulder this responsibility given to me with utmost care. Based on my track record, I don’t foresee any issues in garnering support to become the people’s elected representative.

“To ensure success, my supporters must rally behind me wholeheartedly. Their presence and encouragement tonight has fuelled my determination,” he said after being announced as the Unity Government candidate in Simpang Ampat tonight.

Earlier, Unity Government’s election machinery main committee co-chairman Rafizi Ramli, who is also the PKR deputy president, announced Joohari as the Unity government’s candidate for the Sungai Bakap by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 for the Sungai Bakap by-election with nominations slated for June 22. Early voting is on July 2.

The Sungai Bakap seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to a stomach inflammation.

In the previous state election, Nor Zamri, also the Nibong Tebal Pas chief, secured victory over PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros with a 1,563-vote majority.