Woman loses around RM50,000 after being deceived by man impersonating her friend

KUALA TERENGGANU: A tour agency owner lost RM49,800 after being deceived by a man who impersonated her friend.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim believed that a man claiming to be her friend due to similarities in their voices after she received a call from an unknown number.

“The suspect then asked the victim, 63, to lend them some money immediately due to an emergency and promised they would return it after the problem was resolved.

“The victim was sympathetic and willingly made two transactions to a bank account as instructed by the suspect,” he said when contacted. She grew suspicious when the suspect asked for another transfer and contacted the friend using the contact number she had stored.

“The friend confirmed that they were overseas and did not contact her to borrow money. The victim then lodged a police report,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.