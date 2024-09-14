Worldskills Lyon: 15 Malaysian youth in final dash to complete tasks

LYON: All 15 Malaysian youth participating in the WorldSkills Competition (WSC 2024), which ends today, continued to produce their best work and make one final dash to ensure every task is completed properly.

A Bernama survey found that almost 80 per cent of the tasks and modules set for every skill had been completed and displayed in their respective workstations.

Hundreds of visitors, including experts, youth and students, have converged on the WSC 2024 to see the contestants compete in 62 skill categories.

The WSC 2024, held from Sept 10 to 15, brings together 1,400 competitors from over 70 countries and regions to compete in 62 skill categories.

The WSC 2024 closing and medal presentation ceremonies for every skill category will be held at the Groupama Stadium here tomorrow.

Malaysia is competing in 14 categories, including Robotic System Integration, IT Software Solutions for Business, Heavy Vehicle Technology and Digital Construction.

Malaysia has set a target of winning at least three medals at WSC 2024.

Previously, the media reported that the Malaysian government would provide a special cash incentive of RM40,000 to participants who win gold medals at the WSC 2024.