Worrying drug abuse problems in several states - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has disclosed that drug addiction is a serious concern in several areas of Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

He said that this information emerged from a comprehensive mapping exercise based on data from four sources: the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Ministry of Health and private narcotics rehabilitation centres.

The mapping revealed that the Pendang district in Kedah has the highest ratio of drug addicts, with 1,333 individuals per 100,000 population. This was followed by Machang in Kelantan, and several districts in Terengganu, including Marang, Dungun, Kemaman, and Besut.

“When analysing the data, the police used two methods: the 100,000 population category and the 10,000 population category, to assess the severity of drug addiction in different areas,” Saifuddin Nasution explained.

“From this mapping, we see that Pendang has the most severe drug abuse problem, with over 1,300 individuals affected. The national average is 432 drug addicts per 100,000 people. Our clear target for this year is to reduce these numbers,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after closing the Special Dialogue II of the Royal Malaysia Police 2024, at the Sime Darby Convention Centre, here, today.

He explained that the mapping exercise was conducted by these four agencies in response to the World Drug Report 2023, which highlighted an upward trend of global drug addiction.

He noted that factors contributing to the rise in drug addiction in certain districts include population demographics, levels of education, and employment opportunities.

To address this issue, the ministry plans to intensify programmes and activities in areas with high addiction rates.

“Over the next six months, Datuk Ruji Ubi, the Home Ministry’s secretary-general, will develop strategies and mobilise the relevant agencies. We will then assess the effectiveness of these programmes, and make necessary adjustments,” he said.

Commenting on today’s dialogue, Saifuddin Nasution emphasised that the programme, which convenes various stakeholders in drug eradication, including international experts, is designed to explore innovative approaches to addressing the increasingly complex challenges posed by narcotics crimes.

In an unrelated development, he expressed concern over reports that the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating four former Bangladeshi Members of Parliament, accused of orchestrating an employment fraud syndicate in Malaysia, with an estimated value of 24,000 crore Bangladesh taka (RM8.9 billion).

“I came across this news yesterday, and will request a comprehensive report from the relevant authorities,” he said.

He added that he would also seek updated information from Wisma Putra and the Ministry of Human Resources, as the recruitment quotas are managed by that ministry.

Additionally, Saifuddin Nasution noted that his ministry, through the Immigration Department, is conducting its own investigation into the issue, given that visa issuance falls under its jurisdiction.

The Dhaka Tribune reported yesterday that the syndicate involved former Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal, ex-Members of Parliament Nizam Uddin Hazari and Benazir Ahmed, as well as General (Rtd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury.

The report indicated that the syndicate had sent 450,000 workers abroad, including to Malaysia, within a year, but many workers could not secure employment and returned home empty-handed.