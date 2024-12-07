Yang di-Pertuan Agong symbol of national sovereignty and unity - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong not only symbolises national sovereignty but also serves as a reference point for strong national spirit and a symbol of harmonious living in Malaysia’s diverse population, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the historic installation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20 would strengthen the values of unity, identity, and patriotism among all Malaysians, especially the younger generation.

Fahmi said the ceremony is a testament to the uniqueness of the Constitutional Monarchy system, with the King as the head of state who protects and unites the people with diverse cultures and religions in a sovereign, independent, and harmonious country.

“This event (the installation ceremony) reminds the society and the nation that Malaysia stands under the umbrella of the Malay Rulers particularly the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We want to ensure that Generation Alpha (21st-century generation) understands that they are born in a country full of manners, tradition, culture, respect, and order.

“We hope when they watch this installation ceremony, they will feel a sense of wonder and understand that the country places the highest respect on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” said Fahmi, who is also chairman of the special committee for events in conjunction with the King’s installation.

He said this when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme entitled ‘Istiadat Pertabalan Payung Mahkota, Daulat Bertakhta’ that aired tonight.

Another guest was the Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

Commenting further, Fahmi said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong system and institution, which is the cornerstone of the country’s stability, is also one of the main factors in attracting foreign investment.

“With this (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) system, issues of social stability do not arise, and it gives investors confidence that Malaysia is a peaceful and stable country for investment. For the public, it will also nurture the relationship between the people and the monarchy, like roots and trees that complement each other...the people and the ruler are inseparable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said media coverage for the ceremony would be conducted on a large scale with meticulous preparations involving all agencies under the Ministry of Communications and media agencies.

He said this effort is to ensure that all Malaysians, including those residing abroad, could witness this historic and significant event.

The events held in conjunction with the King’s Installation Ceremony will begin with the Yasin Recital and ‘Doa Selamat’ at the National Mosque on July 18; followed by the Special Friday Sermon and Prayers, also at the National Mosque, the following day.

The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia will be held in the morning on July 20, which will be followed by a Royal Banquet in the evening.

Also lined up is Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia’s visit to the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23, the “Raja Kita” exhibition at the National Museum on July 25, and the Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara on July 27.