YES! Rock The School enhances students’ marketability in line with industry needs

JOHOR BAHRU: The implementation of the YES! Rock The School Johor Mega Edition can enhance students’ marketability by providing them with skills relevant to today’s industry, while also helping them prepare for working life.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the programme, among other things, prepares students for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) which is expected to create 100,000 high-quality job opportunities.

“This programme, designed to improve marketability and leadership, emphasises the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalisation,“ he said.

He said this when closing the two-day programme at Universiti Technology Malaysia (UTM) here yesterday.

The programme, organised by Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the state government, involved the participation of 600 students from 34 schools in Johor.

Meanwhile, TalentCorp Group chairman Wong Shu Qi said strategically coordinating education programmes with industry needs is crucial for increasing Johor’s economic growth and global competitiveness.

He said the government and industry representatives involved in supporting the development of young talents included the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA), Microsoft, Western Digital, Venture Technocom and Virtualtech Frontier.

“This is in line with the National Education Master Plan and the National Digital Education Master Plan which focus on the transformation of education to face future challenges,“ he said.

He said 60 students from UTM also participated in the programme as facilitators to gain experience and develop their leadership skills.

Following the success of the programme, with the first in Pahang last July, and then in Johor, YES! Rock The School Mega Edition will be expanded to Penang next month.