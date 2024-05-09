Young entrepreneur launches freelancer app for B40 group

GEORGE TOWN: Having experienced life’s highs and lows,

29-year-old Muhamed Helmy Samsudeen decided to take the proverbial bull by the horns and launched his own app to support freelancers, especially those in the B40 income bracket.

The app, known as One Click Hub, is designed to provide the B40 community, including Giatmara Penang graduates, a chance to find their footing in the events industry.

“Our Penang community includes people from all walks of life and many are from the B40 group,” he told theSun.

Helmy said due to this, he felt compelled to create a platform that provides people with opportunities to grow their businesses.

“It’s about creating a safe

network, a community of people who care about one another and help others out.

“In a world where time is more precious than ever, One Click Hub offers a chance to be a catalyst for economic growth and development in the state. Our vision is in line with Penang2030’s goal of creating a smart and thriving state,” he said during the launch of the app at Komtar on Aug 26.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow officiated at the launch, accompanied by Trade, Entrepreneurial and Rural Development exco Datuk Haji Rashidi Zinol, Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development exco Fahmi Zainol and former state exco Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Hussain.

A photographer by profession, Helmy said the idea of creating an app that caters to freelancers came about around January this year, when he was trying to gather a few friends to organise an event.

“We needed photographers, videographers, emcees, florists, graphic designers and many more. So, as we were talking, I began to realise that there was a gap in the market that could be solved with a one-stop app.”

Helmy said the platform also welcomes small businesses to join the platform, such as make-up artists, hairstylists, caterers, performers for events and others whose services relate to events.

“We will vet the vendors and ensure they are proper businesses that will deliver what is promised to their customers.

“The good news is there won’t be any fees for joining our app for now, whether for vendors or customers. It will be a B2B concept, in which customers link directly with the vendors. We serve merely as a platform to host the businesses,”

he said.

Helmy, who founded Helmy Sam Photography, has been serving over 150 clients in Penang since 2020 and understands the hurdles that entrepreneurs, especially youths, must overcome to carve out a path for themselves.

“I understand the challenges faced by freelance businesses and it is especially difficult for youths to even start to think about entrepreneurship,” he said.

Born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Helmy moved to Penang in 2016.

As the youngest of four siblings, he was raised with a strong determination and a love for photography that began in his

early years.

“I started with taking pictures of my family and being a photographer at my school. Later on, I took pictures for friends during their events. It just sort of grew from there.

“Even as a child, I have always been a determined person and focused on what I wanted to achieve,” he said, adding that he always wanted to create change and have a positive impact in the community.

“I used to take pictures using my phone for photoshoots of independent models,” said Helmy.

“I hope that the app would create jobs for those who offer freelance services and at the same time, match them to clients who hope to get good services at a reasonable price.”

Those interested may download the One Click App from the Google Play Store or visit app.oneclickhub.com.my for more information beginning Sept 16.